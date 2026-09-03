Standard Chartered launches institutional spot crypto trading in UAE

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Sept 3 — Standard Chartered said on Thursday it had launched ​cryptocurrency spot trading in bitcoin and ether for institutional clients in the United Arab ‌Emirates, becoming the first global systemically important bank to offer the ⁠service in the ​Gulf country.

Here are the ⁠details:

• The bank said eligible institutional clients can ‌access deliverable ‌bitcoin and ether spot trading through its electronic ⁠trading channels.

• Ether spot ⁠trading allows investors to buy and sell ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, for immediate delivery rather than through derivatives contracts.

• The service is integrated into Standard Chartered's ‌existing platforms, allowing clients to ​execute crypto-asset trades through foreign exchange interfaces, it said.

• The launch expands the bank's digital asset offering in the UAE by adding execution services to its custody business, which the bank launched in September 2024.

• Clients can settle ​trades with a custodian of their choice, including ‌Standard Chartered's digital ‌asset ⁠custody solution, the bank said.

• Standard Chartered first introduced institutional bitcoin and ether spot trading through its UK branch in July 2025, becoming the ‌first G-SIB to ​offer deliverable spot trading in ‌bitcoin and ether ⁠to ​institutional clients.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Rashmi Aich)