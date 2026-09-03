Crusoe signs $13 billion AI cloud deal with Jane Street, Bloomberg News reports

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Sept 3 — AI data center startup Crusoe has ​signed a five-year cloud contract with trading firm Jane Street ‌Group valued at around $13 billion, Bloomberg News reported ⁠on Thursday, citing ​people familiar with ⁠the matter.

Here are more details:

• ‌The deal will ‌provide Jane Street clusters of GPUs ⁠and other ⁠infrastructure needed for AI training and inference through Crusoe's cloud platform, the report said.

• Jane Street is Crusoe's highest-profile cloud customer yet, and ‌the deal helped attract ​interest in Crusoe's latest fundraising effort, it said.

• Crusoe has been discussing raising around $3 billion at a roughly $30 billion valuation, Bloomberg had reported in July.

• Crusoe and Jane ​Street did not immediately respond to ‌Reuters requests ‌for ⁠comment.

• Crusoe has been expanding its AI infrastructure business as demand for computing power to develop and run ‌AI models drives ​a surge in ‌data center spending.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)