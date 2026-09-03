AI cloud firm Nscale commits compute worth $3.5 billion for Figure's robotics ambitions

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Sept 3 — AI cloud firm Nscale on ​Thursday signed a multi-year deal to provide compute resources for the ‌development of humanoid robotics company Figure's AI ⁠models and robots.

Nscale ​said it will ⁠initially commit $3.5 billion in compute ‌resources for ‌Figure. Here are some key details:

• ⁠Initial graphics processing ⁠units (GPUs) are targeted for deployment starting in the second half of 2027 in Barstow, Texas, Nscale said.

• The AI cloud firm, which ‌competes with CoreWeave ​and Nebius, plans to scale the computing investment to more than $6 billion.

• Nscale said it will become a Figure shareholder and its preferred compute provider through the deal, ​powering the next generation of ‌Figure's Helix ‌models ⁠and humanoid robotics.

• The companies will also explore scaling Nscale's supply chain with humanoids.

• Nscale intends to ‌potentially deploy up ​to 100,000 Nvidia ‌chips for Figure.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan ​Ananda)