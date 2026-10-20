Rosie the sheepadoodle joins Tremonton firefighters as therapy dog

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tremonton Fire Department has a new staff member in Rosie, a 5-month-old sheepadoodle.

She's there, the department said on Facebook, to help firefighters as a therapy dog.

Dogs are known for helping reduce stress and for providing comfort to people who may be struggling.

Five-month-old Rosie the sheepadoodle is the newest team member of the Tremonton Fire Department. (Photo: Tremonton Fire Department)

Tremonton Fire officials said firefighters "regularly respond to stressful, traumatic and emotionally difficult situations."

They said that by adding Rosie to the team, Tremonton Fire has taken a proactive approach to firefighter mental health. They believe that taking care of firefighters is an important part of taking care of community in general.