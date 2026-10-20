Rosie the sheepadoodle joins Tremonton firefighters as therapy dog

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tremonton Fire Department has a new staff member in Rosie, a 5-month-old sheepadoodle.
She's there, the department said on Facebook, to help firefighters as a therapy dog.
Dogs are known for helping reduce stress and for providing comfort to people who may be struggling.
Tremonton Fire officials said firefighters "regularly respond to stressful, traumatic and emotionally difficult situations."
They said that by adding Rosie to the team, Tremonton Fire has taken a proactive approach to firefighter mental health. They believe that taking care of firefighters is an important part of taking care of community in general.
×