Road Home community carnival raises funds to help Utahns experiencing homelessness

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 2:01 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 1:43 p.m.

Madi VollmerKSL
 
A centerpiece set up on the table prior to The Road Home community carnival at Promontory Hall at the Utah State Fairgrounds, Wednesday. The carnival's proceeds support shelter, housing assistance and other services for those experiencing homelessness.
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SALT LAKE CITY — The Road Home is inviting Utah families to a community carnival Wednesday evening aimed at raising money to support people experiencing homelessness.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Promontory Hall at the Utah State Fairgrounds.

The family-friendly carnival will include games, inflatable activities, food and entertainment, including a magician, caricature artist, face painter, balloon artist and photo booth.

General admission tickets cost $50, while children 10 and younger can attend for free. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Karissa Guthrie, a community relations coordinator with The Road Home, said every donation can make a difference for families experiencing homelessness.

"It takes about $1,860 to help sustain a family in housing, but it also takes $100 to sustain a family in shelter as well," Guthrie said. "Even though it may seem like that's a large number, every dollar matters because that's just helping one more family (for) one more night."

Proceeds will support The Road Home's shelter, housing assistance and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness.

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Utah homelessnessUtahSalt Lake County

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