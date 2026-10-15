Religious leaders gather for largest interfaith event ever held in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a historic gathering in the historic Salt Lake Tabernacle Thursday evening. Religious leaders, scholars and government policymakers from around the world gathered Thursday in Salt Lake City for the G20 Interfaith Forum.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Dallin H. Oaks hosted the opening ceremony. In three days of meetings, faith and civic leaders hope to find common ground to solve some of the world's biggest challenges.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performed for the forum members, opening with "Oh, Come All Ye Nations of the World." Choir President Michael Leavitt was offered the welcome address.

President Oaks joined his voice with other faith leaders to speak of how vitally important it is that they continue to work for the good of all people.

"Surely, this is the most prominent constellation of leaders on the subject that brings us together, that has ever gathered in Salt Lake City," he said. "As one of the hosts of this meeting, I express our support of the praiseworthy goals that bring such a distinguished group together."

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the G20 Interfaith Forum held in Salt Lake City on Thursday. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is secretary general of the Muslim World League.

"What we aspire to achieve in outcomes that add to the contribution of religious peace, the peace of our world and the harmony of its societies," Abdulkarim Al-Issa said.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio to the United States, delivered a personal message from Pope Leo XIV. He sent his good wishes and prayers that this forum will serve as a shining example of solidarity in the pursuit of human dignity, religious freedom and the common good.

"We come because our traditions keep alive the deeper question of what it means to recognize every person as our neighbor and to shape our common lives accordingly," Caccia said.

The opening session in the afternoon was titled "Peacemaking through Disagreeing Better." In today's world, these leaders said, there is "rising contempt and hyper-partisanship."

They believe that people of faith can be a force for good in engaging across dividing lines with nonviolence, by learning about other people's religions and cultures and by treating those they disagree with with respect.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox welcomed the forum participants.

"When faith leaders step up to address the world's most pressing challenges — poverty, conflict, displacement, environmental stewardship — you demonstrate that what unites us across our varied traditions is infinitely stronger than anything that divides us," he said.

Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of the Deseret News, moderated a panel discussion. The speakers were Cox, Martin Luther King III and former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley.

"Something about America, that we formed associations, that we were desperate for connection and that we solved problems, just by forming these associations and working together, and at the very heart of those associations were religious groups," Cox said.

King is a humanitarian and civic leader and ambassador for global human rights.

"How do we create this consciousness of love and lift that up, as opposed to the consciousness the algorithms and the internet want to create?" King asked.

David Beasley created the national movement "Breaking Bread Together."

"When I sit down with people of different faiths ... I will listen and show respect," Beasley said. "I don't have to agree. It's amazing what happens."

This G20 Interfaith Forum is meeting in the U.S. to take initiatives to the world leaders gathering for the G20 Summit in Miami, in December. This G20 Interfaith Forum meeting will continue at the University of Utah, with its closing ceremonies Saturday evening at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.