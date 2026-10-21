Pope Leo will not need further therapy after his operation, doctors say

VATICAN CITY — ​Pope Leo will not need any ‌further therapy after undergoing ⁠lung ​cancer surgery ⁠last week, ‌his doctors ‌said in a statement ⁠released ⁠by the Vatican on Wednesday.

Histological examinations results confirmed a diagnosis of pulmonary ‌adenocarcinoma, ​with the disease remaining localized, the doctors said.

"A subsequent oncological evaluation has confirmed that no ​further therapy ‌is ‌required," the ⁠pope's lead surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal ‌physician, Luigi ​Carbone, said.

This is a breaking news story. The prior story from Reuters follows below.

Pope Leo XIV returned to St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, waving to pilgrims and blessing ​babies from his open-air popemobile as he held his first general audience at the Vatican since undergoing lung cancer surgery eight days ago.

The 71-year-old pontiff, who pledged on Sunday ‌he would slowly resume his duties as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, stood in the back of the vehicle ⁠as it drove through the square, waving, smiling ​and stopping to talk to pilgrims.

Leo had ⁠the lower lobe of his right lung removed in surgery on Oct. 13 and has been ‌diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most ‌common form of lung cancer.

The diagnosis, for the youngest pope in decades who was ⁠elected only in May 2025, caused shock and raised ⁠questions about the future shape of his papacy.

Wednesday's audience, the first held by the pope since Oct. 7, followed a normal format. Crowds began gathering hours ahead of the 9:45 a.m. (1:45 a.m. MDT) starting time, holding umbrellas under drizzling grey skies.

"The first thing I want to say to you is thank you for the support and prayers," Leo told the crowds in ‌his opening remarks for the 50-minute event, without specifically mentioning his ​health.

"Thanks be to God for his generosity," said the pope, speaking in a clear voice as cheers broke out in the square. "Let's renew our trust in the goodness and mercy of God."

Papal calendar still in flux

After touring the square on Wednesday, Leo offered a sermon in Italian. In the only major change from previous occasions, he gave brief greetings afterwards in seven instead of nine other languages.

Leo's doctors have said his surgery was completed successfully, without complications. ​They have not yet disclosed the size of the tumor or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph ‌nodes, key factors ‌in determining prognosis.

The ⁠Vatican has provided no indication of Leo's schedule beyond Wednesday.

The pope is due to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from Nov. 6 to 17, in one of the most intense trips arranged for a Catholic leader in decades, but it remains unclear if that trip will go ahead as planned.

Leo's lead ‌surgeon has said the pope ​could be fully recovered in time for the trip, ‌but the Vatican's secretary of ⁠state has indicated ​the pope may need to adjust the pace of his schedule to aid in recovery.