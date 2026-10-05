New docuseries opens virtual doors to the Salt Lake Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — A first-of-its-kind video project for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was celebrated Monday night as church leaders, filmmakers, cast members and friends gathered in downtown Salt Lake City for the premiere of a new docuseries offering a virtual look inside the newly renovated Salt Lake Temple.

The six-part series, "Dedicate," follows seven young adults from Brazil, France, Ghana, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines and the United States as they tour the temple, meet with church leaders and explore questions about faith, purpose and spiritual growth.

About 500 people attended the screening at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, including church leaders and members of the production team.

The project is part of the church's upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration and provides a new way for audiences around the world to experience the temple.

"Not everyone can make it onsite to see the temple," said producer Aaron Merrill. "This helps reach audiences around the world."

The series gives viewers rare access to the iconic temple's newly restored interiors, while documenting the cast members' personal journeys as they deepen their understanding of temple worship and their faith in Jesus Christ.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the format represents an innovative approach to sharing a spiritual message.

"You don't often think of reality TV and something that's inspiring or uplifting, that has even sacred elements to it," Stevenson said. "But this has all of that."

He also added that it's in a format that is friendly to teenagers and young adults.

"We really wanted this to touch the rising generation, and we wanted to put it in a framework that they would be drawn to: multi-episode and dropping in sequence, but then all together so that they can binge watch them if they want to," he explained.

Elder Stevenson also said the goal of the series extends beyond entertainment, specifically to the theme of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration: Rejoice in Christ.

"I sat in some of those meetings where we're sitting around a table, where we're beginning with a whiteboard and trying to fill it in with something," Stevenson said. "And it always led to building faith in Jesus Christ."

For the seven young adults featured in the series, the experience has already had a lasting impact.

"Now I have friends all over the world, and we have different cultures," said cast member Sora Murata of Japan. "We're still in the same church; we have the same faith. It's just amazing to me."

The first episode of "Dedicate" debuted Sunday. All six episodes will be available on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' YouTube channel.

The Salt Lake Temple Celebration is scheduled to formally begin in April 2027.