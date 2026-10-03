General conference special: 'President Dallin H. Oaks: Defender of faith & freedom'

SALT LAKE CITY — In a time of transition and reflection, "Defender of faith & freedom" explores the life, legacy, and prophetic calling of President Dallin H. Oaks, the 18th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

From his distinguished career as a Supreme Court justice and university president to his decades of apostolic ministry, President Oaks has been a steadfast defender of faith, freedom and truth.

As he steps into the role of prophet and president, this documentary offers a reverent look at the man behind the mantle — his teachings, his testimony and his vision for the future of the church. It is a tribute to a life of consecrated service and a prophetic mission that continues to unfold.