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General conference special: 'President Dallin H. Oaks: Defender of faith & freedom'

Posted - Oct. 3, 2026 at 12:30 p.m.

Carole MikitaKSL
 
In a time of transition and reflection, Defender of Faith & Freedom explores the life, legacy, and prophetic calling of President Dallin H. Oaks, the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
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SALT LAKE CITY — In a time of transition and reflection, "Defender of faith & freedom" explores the life, legacy, and prophetic calling of President Dallin H. Oaks, the 18th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

From his distinguished career as a Supreme Court justice and university president to his decades of apostolic ministry, President Oaks has been a steadfast defender of faith, freedom and truth.

As he steps into the role of prophet and president, this documentary offers a reverent look at the man behind the mantle — his teachings, his testimony and his vision for the future of the church. It is a tribute to a life of consecrated service and a prophetic mission that continues to unfold.

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