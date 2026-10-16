Ramp, road closures to impact drivers in Salt Lake and Davis counties

Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 2:34 p.m.

Staff
 
Roadwork on ramps in Salt Lake and Davis County, and a longer lane closure in Bountiful, get underway this weekend.

Roadwork on ramps in Salt Lake and Davis County, and a longer lane closure in Bountiful, get underway this weekend. (Istvan Bartos, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in Salt Lake and Davis counties may encounter ramp closures over the weekend as crews continue work on construction projects.

In Clearfield, the southbound Interstate 15 offramp to 650 North will close on Friday night at 10 p.m. It will reopen Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 a.m.

The bigger impact is in Bountiful, where a stretch of Pages Lane is closing for several months.

Pages Lane between 475 West and 550 West is closed through January while crews relocate drainage infrastructure for the FrontRunner 2X project.

Image of UDOT project that will close a stretch of Pages Lane in Bountiful.
Image of UDOT project that will close a stretch of Pages Lane in Bountiful. (Photo: UDOT)

In West Jordan, the on-ramp from 7800 South to southbound Bangerter Highway is closed for the next nine days as West Jordan City crews work on a nearby waterline.

Map of expected lane closure West Jordan.
Map of expected lane closure West Jordan. (Photo: West Jordan City)

Pothole repairs are in store for Magna drivers this weekend, when the ramp from westbound state Route 201 to I-80 will close until Monday morning.

To access I-80 in this area, traffic on westbound state Route 201 will be detoured onto state Route 202.

Image of weekend ramp closure from westbound state Route 201 to I-80.
Image of weekend ramp closure from westbound state Route 201 to I-80. (Photo: UDOT)

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