UDOT nears partial completion of 'zebra striping' project to improve the visibility of freeway lanes

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 4:15 p.m.

Brian CarlsonKSL
 
UDOT works to complete one of the zebra striping projects before the winter snow flies. For any driver frustrated with how hard it is to see the lanes on Utah's freeways at night or when it rains — KSL has an update for you on the work to fix them.

UDOT works to complete one of the zebra striping projects before the winter snow flies. For any driver frustrated with how hard it is to see the lanes on Utah's freeways at night or when it rains — KSL has an update for you on the work to fix them. (John Wilson, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — For any driver frustrated with how hard it is to see the lanes on Utah's freeways at night or when it rains — KSL has an update for you on the work to fix them.

The work is part of UDOT's enhanced striping initiative that many people refer to as "zebra striping." The project goal is to add wider white stripes that are more reflective, with a tailing black stripe, to make them easier to see at night, or when it's wet. Thus the zebra striping name.

Since the project started in 2023, UDOT has added zebra stripes to major highways in Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah counties, including I-15, I-80, I-84, I-215, state Route 201, Redwood Road, and on Bangerter Highway from I-15 in Draper to 2400 South.

UDOT road crews peform "zebra striping" on Bangerter Highway.
UDOT road crews peform "zebra striping" on Bangerter Highway. (Photo: UDOT)

"Of course the goal is to create a safer driving experience for everybody," said Kylar Sharp, UDOT Region 2 senior communications manager.

UDOT said the work on Bangerter Highway will wrap up for the year sometime by the end of November.

The state legislature has allocated $6 million dollars a year until the project has been completed statewide

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