Pope Leo's diagnosis puts spotlight on lung cancer risks beyond smoking

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MURRAY — Pope Leo XIV's lung cancer diagnosis is drawing attention to a disease that can affect people who have never smoked.

The pope was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma — the most common form of non-small cell lung cancer — after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right lung.

"Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer," Dr. John Stringham, a thoracic surgeon at Intermountain Medical Center, told reporters Friday.

Smoking is the leading cause, but secondhand smoke, radon and certain workplace exposures can also increase the risk.

Some patients don't notice symptoms until the cancer is more advanced. A persistent cough can be one warning sign, but early on, people may feel completely fine.

"Very often, lung cancer really doesn't have many symptoms at all," Stringham said.

In fact, doctors sometimes spot it by chance while checking for something else. For example, Stringham explained, a CT scan of the abdomen could capture part of the lungs and reveal a nodule that needs further evaluation.

Reducing lung cancer risk

While you can't control every risk factor, you can take action at home.

Right now, one in three Utah homes has elevated radon levels. Radon is an invisible, odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas.

"Radon is definitely a risk factor," Stringham said. "We do have folks with radon in their basements, for example. So, we always do encourage folks to get their basements tested for radon, and there are some mitigation systems that can be utilized to help with that."

When lung cancer is caught early, surgery may be the only treatment needed. If the cancer has spread, treatment gets more complicated, but Stringham said medical advances are giving patients far better options than they had just a few years ago.

"There are other treatments that are available and are becoming more and more effective as we have better technology and better understanding of cancer as well," he said.

Current and former cigarette smokers should ask their healthcare provider whether they qualify for lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan. Even people who quit years ago may still be eligible.

Routine screening is not recommended for everyone, and Stringham said researchers are still studying which groups of people who have never smoked might benefit.