SUU honors fallen Army Capt. Tyler Feehan during Pioneer Legacy Celebration

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CEDAR CITY — A special tribute to fallen U.S. Army Capt. Tyler James Feehan took center stage Thursday night during the Pioneer Legacy Celebration at Southern Utah University, as family, friends and community members gathered to honor his life and sacrifice.

Father and son organizers Merrill and Justin Osmond said they wanted to find a meaningful way to help the community pay their respects.

"Let's make this extra, extra special for Tyler and his family," Justin Osmond said ahead of the free event, which is in its second year.

Army 1st Lt. Feehan, 25, posthumously promoted to captain, was among the three U.S. Army soldiers killed in an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan over the weekend. The two other casualties include Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas, and Army Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of New York.

A fourth soldier, Army Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of North Carolina, was killed during a controlled detonation of a downed one-way unmanned aerial system on July 19 at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, according to the Department of War.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of the four soldiers' remains at Dover Air Force Base, calling it "one of the hardest things to do as a president."

Feehan's parents later traveled with President Trump aboard Air Force One to Georgia, where he recognized them during a rally.

"I just want to thank Tyler's mother Shari, his father Steven, and his uncle David — great people," Trump said. "I got to know them a little bit on the plane."

Military service was a family tradition for the Feehans. Tyler's father is a retired Army major, and his parents proudly participated in their son's Army commissioning ceremony in 2024, when his mother pinned on his rank.

Feehan earned several military honors during his service, including the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Combat Action Badge, according to the Department of War.

The loss has been felt deeply on the Southern Utah University campus, where Feehan was pursuing an MBA. The Carter Carillon on campus has been draped with a yellow ribbon in his memory.

Merrill Osmond said Feehan's connection to the university made the tribute especially meaningful.

"But to have it come right here, it brings a special interest to everybody," Merrill Osmond said.

"He was one of our own. He was a Thunderbird right here in Cedar City, and everybody here has a very real, genuine, sincere connection to Tyler," Justin Osmond added.

The Pioneer Legacy Celebration had already planned to recognize veterans, but organizers expanded the tribute after Feehan's death. A few members of the Feehan family were expected to attend.

"This event is called the Pioneer Legacy, but we are going to honor Tyler's legacy tonight," Justin Osmond said.

In recognition of his ultimate sacrifice, Feehan was posthumously promoted to captain and will receive the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. SUU will also award his parents an honorary MBA degree on his behalf.

Next week, the Carter Carillon will also play "The Army Song" every day at noon.

Feehan was from Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Feehan was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

His parents reside on the East Coast, but he has other family members in Utah.