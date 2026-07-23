Relief Society General President Camille Johnson reflects on pioneer heritage

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah prepares for the Days of '47 Parade, Relief Society General President Camille Johnson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reflects on the pioneer legacy she says continues to inspire generations.

President Johnson, who serves as this year's Days of '47 Parade grand marshal, sat down with KSL's Brooke Walker to talk about heritage, faith and why the pioneer story still resonates today.

"I love a good parade. I love the music, love the floats. So much dedication, determination goes into putting those together to compliment the theme that's been chosen, and I always look forward to that."

When asked what she hopes people take away from the celebration, President Johnson said she hopes the parade brings people together while honoring the determination of Utah's early pioneers.

"I hope it's a unifying event. This is a time when we celebrate those early settlers who came to the valley in 1847 and pioneered," she said. "They were unified in purpose. They were very industrious. I think they were tenacious to make this desert bloom as it has. All of those qualities are very needful for us today."

For President Johnson, the celebration is also deeply personal. Her fourth great-grandparents entered the Salt Lake Valley in September 1847 with a company led by Parley P. Pratt. They first settled near what is now Pioneer Park before later moving to Centerville, where Parrish Lane still bears the family name.

Reflecting on their example, President Johnson said, "I admire their dedication, their perseverance, their tenacity to make those things happen."

President Johnson also shared the story of her great-great-grandmother, Lindsey, whose resilience has become a source of strength in her own life.

"I thought of my great-great grandmother Lindsay, whose husband died in an avalanche. She lived in a log cabin, she never had running water, and I remember my grandma saying, 'Grandma Lindsey could laugh and cry at the same time.' She lived with that pioneering spirit and she found joy and happiness and comfort in her family, in her faith, in Jesus Christ, in her hope for eternal families," President Johnson said. "And so she could laugh and cry at the same time. I've laughed and cried at the same time as well and thought about my great grandma Lindsey."

She continued, "I draw that strength, I think, from my commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ. And also I draw strength knowing about my ancestors and how they put their faith and confidence in the Lord."

Reflecting on the symbolism of the parade route passing the Salt Lake Temple, which is expected to reopen in April 2027 following years of renovation, President Johnson said she believes visitors from around the world will have a unique experience when it reopens.

"Well, this is a delightful season as we've watched the restoration of the Salt Lake Temple and it will open up in April of 2027, beautifully restored and renovated and we will open it for the world," she said. "It'll be the first time in more than a century that the Salt Lake Temple has been open for visitors. And we welcome and invite all to come and enjoy that experience."

She added, "I know that people will feel the spirit there. Not only the spirit of the Lord. We believe it to be the house of the Lord, but I think they'll feel something related to those people who were so committed to building it."

Looking ahead, President Johnson said she believes the celebration honors not only Utah's history but also those who helped build it. "I believe there will be angels here to be part of that celebration, surely."