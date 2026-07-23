9/11 steel beam stops at Utah Capitol ahead of 25th anniversary

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SALT LAKE CITY — A piece of the World Trade Center is making its way across the country, with a stop at the Utah State Capitol to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks and the first responders who answered the call.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation brought the 16,900-pound steel beam to Salt Lake City as part of its Steel Across America Tour ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The beam, recovered from the South Tower of the World Trade Center, serves as a traveling memorial to the 2,977 people killed on Sept. 11, as well as the firefighters, law enforcement officers, service members and other first responders who responded that day.

"The Tunnel to Towers Foundation ensures that the legacy of Sept. 11 is carried forward, not only through remembrance but through action," Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said during the event.

Organizers said the nationwide tour is designed to preserve the memory of Sept. 11 for future generations and recognize the lasting impact the attacks continue to have on survivors and first responders.

For community member Hector Soto, that impact is deeply personal. A New York native, Soto worked in the city's subway system as part of an emergency response team. Years later, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that he says was linked to his exposure to toxins at Ground Zero.

"To put it into perspective, we lost 2,977 people that day," Soto said. "But since then, we've lost an additional 15,000. There are still people suffering every day in New York and dying from 9/11-related illnesses, and that story often goes untold."

Soto said he did not learn until years later that his illness was connected to his service at Ground Zero. "Years later, after serving at Ground Zero, I came down with a rare form of cancer," Soto said. "It was a tough time in my life. I had to go through radiation. I didn't know until I moved here and found out years later that it was connected to my service at Ground Zero."

Visitors were able to gather around the beam, many taking time to reflect and remember where they were on Sept. 11. Organizers hope seeing the steel in person reminds people not only of the lives lost, but also of the sacrifices made and the resilience that followed.

The Steel Across America Tour will continue traveling to communities nationwide leading up to the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks next year.