Avian flu impacting milk production at Weber County dairies, officials declare emergency

OGDEN — Weber County officials have declared a state of emergency stemming from the presence of avian flu at four dairies in the county.

The action Tuesday paves the way federal and state assistance, including access to low-interest loans, to help the impacted operations contend with the situation. Box Elder County officials took similar action earlier this month due to the same issue.

The pathogenic avian influenza strain has thus far impacted four of nine dairies in Weber County, according to the resolution declaring the emergency. Bren Edwards, president of Weber County Farm Bureau, said two or three more Weber County dairies could be impacted given "the high rate of transmission" of the ailment.

The influenza strain reduces milk production and can impact the ability of cows to reproduce, causing affected dairy farmers to take a financial hit. The impacted Weber County dairies, Edwards said, are experiencing a reduction in milk production of 6,000 to 10,000 pounds of milk per day.

The avian flu strain was detected sometime around last May in the Cache Valley, Edwards said, before it spread to Box Elder County and now Weber County. According to the resolution approved by Weber County commissioners, impacted cows can face quarantines and monitoring of up to 90 days.

"The confirmed infections in these dairy farms, quarantine and biosecurity measures, cattle illness and mortality and significant milk-production losses will result in substantial economic loss to the affected producers," reads the Weber County measure. The emergency declaration lasts up to 30 days.