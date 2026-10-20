Wasatch County sheriff placed on paid leave, seeks new judge in Richins investigation case

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PARK CITY — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby, who is now on paid administrative leave, is asking to disqualify the judge in his pending felony case, claiming the judge has "personal knowledge of facts that are in dispute."

Rigby is one of two Utah sheriffs charged earlier this month for allegedly interfering in the Richins investigation.

In a letter sent to the Wasatch County Council Tuesday night, Rigby said "It is with the best interests of the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Wasatch County" that he step back from his day-to-day duties and take voluntary administrative leave while the case is pending.

"My position on the charges has not changed and I will address them in court. The work of protecting this community deserves the county's full attention and I do not want my case to distract from it," Rigby said in his letter. "I believe voluntary administrative leave offers a measured path forward, with stability and continuity for the office."

The Wasatch County Council had a resolution on their Wednesday meeting's agenda to consider calling for Rigby's resignation. The draft resolution said while Rigby is entitled to "the presumption of innocence," his case and its media coverage was "hurting the public faith in the office."

Rigby was elected in 2022 as the county sheriff and is not seeking another term in next month's general election, meaning his term only lasts through the end of this year. Because of the pending charges, Rigby's access to the Utah Criminal Justice Information System was disabled which has "material impacts on the ability of the sheriff to perform statutory duties," the county said.

"The county offered to pay out Sheriff Rigby for any compensation that he would accrue the remaining time of his term … if he would resign, and Sheriff Rigby has refused that offer," the draft resolution stated.

Six residents spoke during public comment Wednesday, all offering their support for Rigby, calling him a "true public servant" and saying he deserved mercy as he was fighting "weak" and "false accusations."

The County Council decided unanimously to not call for Rigby's resignation and instead accept his paid administrative leave offer. The undersheriff will take over all chief administrative responsibilities for the remainder of the year.

"This has been a very trying time. We are not only dealing with this particular issue, but it's also a somewhat contentious race for a number of offices in the county. So, needless to say, there's been a lot of emotion," Council Chair Erik Rowland said.

Rowland extended his gratitude to the sheriff's office and said he is confident they will be able to work through the transition.

The allegations

Rigby is charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and making a false written statement, a class B misdemeanor. He and former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds are accused of failing to follow the federal Brady-Giglio policy, which requires prosecutors to share any evidence the defense may find advantageous.

In a motion filed Monday, Rigby asks for 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik to be removed from the case. Mrazik also presided over Richins' murder trial and is currently presiding over her mortgage fraud trial.

Kouri Richins, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her husband, has also sought to disqualify Mrazik in her case, which was denied. She is currently seeking a new trial in part because of alleged favoritism to the prosecution from the judge.

Rigby's motion claims Mrazik's personal knowledge of the case would cause a "reasonable person to question his impartiality."

That alleged knowledge comes from an anonymous letter sent in January to the Summit County attorney which expressed "serious concern" regarding Detective Eric Mainord's "credibility and reliability as a witness" in the Richins case, Rigby's motion said.

Rigby says the charges against him claim he wrote the anonymous letter and "intended to hinder … the Richins prosecution," he wrote in his motion.

Rigby's attorney, R. Blake Hamilton, submitted a declaration in support of the motion for disqualification, stating that he appeared for Rigby before Mrazik at an April hearing. That hearing was for a separate sealed case, different from the obstruction of justice investigation or the Richins case.

"At that hearing, Judge Mrazik and I discussed the letter," Hamilton said. "(Mrazik) then stated, in words or substance, 'We're going outside the content of the state's response and outside my interactions regarding the issue in the Richins case.'"

Mrazik's "direct knowledge" of the state's communications over the anonymous letter makes him a potential witness, and his prior role presiding over the Richins trial makes him "privy to facts at issue in this matter," Rigby's motion claims.

The decision to remove Mrazik from Rigby's case has been referred to another judge for review. Mrazik is also overseeing the case against Edmunds, who is charged with obstruction of justice.

Richins' attorneys also cited the charges against Rigby and the former sheriff, which are primarily sealed, saying she cannot yet determine how they affected her trial and the court's bias. Her attorneys said the letter outlined "numerous allegations of improper conduct" against Mainord, who was "pivotal in the investigation and ultimately the charges brought against Ms. Richins," a motion for a new trial said.

She asked for her motion for a new trial to not be ruled on until there is more information available claiming she "continues to be prejudiced."

The Kamas mom, real estate agent and children's book author is still facing fraud charges, and brought up the allegations against the county sheriffs in a recent letter to the judge requesting a new attorney in that case. She said with all that has happened in her case she cannot overlook relationships between her attorney and the judge or prosecutors.

Contributing: Emily Ashcraft and Devin Oldroyd

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