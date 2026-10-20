Salt Lake woman accused of trying to stab boy, burn him with hot pan

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman is accused of trying to stab a young boy and burn his face with a hot pan.

Alisha Ann Lucero, 43, who is listed in court documents as being a transient, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.

The alleged incident happened in 2024. A man reported to police that Lucero, who is the mother of his children, was staying at his residence and attacked an 11-year-old boy, according to charging documents.

"(The father) stated that Lucero tried to burn (the boy) with a hot pan on his face and tried to stab him with a kitchen knife," according to the charges. "(The boy) reported that Lucero became angry when he came home from school and Lucero held a hot pan close to (his) face. (He) backed away and repeatedly asked her to stop. (The boy) ran away, and Lucero chased him while holding a small red kitchen knife over her head and thrusting it down in a stabbing motion."

The boy was eventually pushed onto a bed and Lucero again attempted to stab him, the charges state. "(The boy) reported that he believed Lucero was trying to kill him and that he was frightened.

"Additionally, the victim reported that the defendant has been violent with him on multiple occasions, including hitting him with a belt, hitting him in the head, causing headaches, striking him and leaving bruises, throwing objects, calling him derogatory names and using profanity. The victim and his sibling both stated that they don't feel safe around the defendant," charging documents continue.

Prosecutors also note in their charges that Lucero "has a significant criminal history," including other pending cases. Utah court records show a history of felony offenses dating back to at least 2011 and periods of incarceration at the Utah State Prison.

It was not immediately known why charges for the alleged 2024 abuse were filed now.