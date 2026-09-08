Vernal mother accused of child abuse after leaving children home alone

By Heather Peterson, KSL | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 10:33 p.m.

 
Locked police handcuffs on a black background.

Locked police handcuffs on a black background. (Calypso Photo, Adobe Stock)

Save Story

VERNAL — A Vernal mother is facing charges after authorities say she left her two young children home alone with the stove on.

Children believed to be ages 3 and 6 ran out of their apartment, hysterical and screaming for their mother, on July 25 because their apartment had filled with smoke, according to documents filed in 8th District Court in Vernal. The children were described as having their "hair wet from tears."

A neighbor responded and went in to find the stove had been left on at a high temperature. The neighbor told police no adults were present and that the basement had filled with heavy smoke. First responders discovered burnt ribs and a charred substance in a pot when they arrived.

The children's mother, 28-year-old Lilian Sofia Ochoa Orizabal, returned about 45 minutes after police had arrived at the home, according to court documents. She reportedly admitted she had gone to the store and left the kids at home alone with a cellphone. Police noted in their affidavit that the kids appeared to be in serious emotional distress.

Orizabal is facing two counts of reckless aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahNorthern UtahPolice & Courts
Heather Peterson, KSLHeather Peterson
Heather Peterson is a reporter for KSL NewsRadio and producer of Utah's Noon News.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  