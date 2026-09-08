Vernal mother accused of child abuse after leaving children home alone

VERNAL — A Vernal mother is facing charges after authorities say she left her two young children home alone with the stove on.

Children believed to be ages 3 and 6 ran out of their apartment, hysterical and screaming for their mother, on July 25 because their apartment had filled with smoke, according to documents filed in 8th District Court in Vernal. The children were described as having their "hair wet from tears."

A neighbor responded and went in to find the stove had been left on at a high temperature. The neighbor told police no adults were present and that the basement had filled with heavy smoke. First responders discovered burnt ribs and a charred substance in a pot when they arrived.

The children's mother, 28-year-old Lilian Sofia Ochoa Orizabal, returned about 45 minutes after police had arrived at the home, according to court documents. She reportedly admitted she had gone to the store and left the kids at home alone with a cellphone. Police noted in their affidavit that the kids appeared to be in serious emotional distress.

Orizabal is facing two counts of reckless aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony.