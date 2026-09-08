Second man charged in violent 2025 West Valley burglary and assault

WEST VALLEY CITY — The second of two men believed to have broken into a West Valley City apartment and sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint in 2025 has been identified and charged.

Pedro Isaac Bonilla Urbina, 32, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felonies; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and unlawful use of a financial card, a class B misdemeanor.

Last year, Efrain Jose Gregorio Monroy-Lara, 30, was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; aggravated assault, witness tampering and two counts of unlawful possession of bank card, third-degree felonies; and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child and unlawful use of a bank card, class B misdemeanors.

The next court hearing in Monroy-Lara's case is scheduled for Sept. 14.

On March 8, 2025, police say a West Valley woman reported that two men forced their way into her apartment, stole jewelry, and that one man "raped her at gunpoint."

"The offenses described in the … probable cause statement are something out of the movies: unknown assailants, unsuspecting victims, a burglary, a robbery, and sexual assaults. Except this isn't a movie; this happened to the victim," prosecutors wrote in charging documents filed Tuesday.

After the men forced their way into the woman's apartment, "Monroy-Lara pointed a gun at her head, made her crouch against the wall with her hands, and ordered her to look down. (The woman) said one of the defendants closed and locked the door, and they took her jewelry while still holding her at gunpoint," according to the charges.

"(She) said they took two necklaces, bracelets and earrings that she was wearing. (The woman) said they asked her for her money and her 'cards' and threatened to kill her if she didn't tell them," charging documents continued.

The woman was then sexually assaulted at gunpoint as the men "repeatedly told the victim they would kill her if she looked at them. The victim reported she begged for her life and begged the defendants not to hurt her daughter," according to the charges.

The woman's young daughter was in another room, the charges state.

After the assault, the woman says her bank cards were used at gas stations in Utah, Nevada, and California. A national DNA database identified Monroy-Lara as the man who allegedly assaulted the woman, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say both men — who identified themselves to the woman as members of "mafia TDA," which stands for Tren de Aragua — are originally from Venezuela and fled to California after the attack, and both are being held for investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.