US Marine arrested on suspicion of murder in Okinawa, sparking outrage in Japan

TOKYO — A U.S. Marine was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder and robbery after a woman's body was discovered in a hotel room in Okinawa, prompting outrage across Japan, with the local governor saying the incident showed the U.S. efforts to maintain discipline among its troops were "completely ineffective."

Anna Yagi, 39, was found unresponsive in her hotel room in Naha city on Okinawa Island and pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday, Okinawa police said.

Police told CNN that Yagi had "died from suffocation after being strangled."

Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, a 20-year-old Marine assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force at Futenma Air Station, was in the custody of local authorities, police and the U.S. military said.

The case is the latest in a string of criminal allegations against U.S. personnel in Okinawa. The island chain, which host U.S. military facilities, including some of the largest U.S. military bases overseas, have for years been the center of local protests against American presence.

On Tuesday all U.S. troops in Okinawa were told they will be restricted to base for 48 hours and must undertake training on "standards, discipline, and our responsibilities as members of the Okinawan community."

Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, who is the Okinawa Area Coordinator and commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, said the "48-hour operational pause" would start at noon on Wednesday, and leaders "will not allow off-base liberty."

During the pause troops will be "deliberately and meaningfully" reminded of "the standards that define our profession." There will also be a "complete prohibition of alcohol consumption."

A 30-day "Period of Reflection" will follow the training, including an on-base curfew between midnight and 5 a.m.

'Ineffective' discipline measures

CCTV footage reportedly showed a man, believed to be a foreign national, with a shaved head, entering the hotel room with the woman and later leaving the building with her belongings in hand, police said.

Okinawa police told CNN that the suspect initially denied the charges, but that police were refraining from commenting "on how the suspect is responding during the interrogation." Prosectors will now decide whether to lay charges.

The III Marine Expeditionary Force said Monday it would not provide further personal or administrative details about Ballard, citing the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

In a statement Sunday, the U.S. Marine Corps extended condolences to the victim's family and said it takes the allegations "very seriously and expects every Marine to adhere to the highest standards of behavior."

"We are actively cooperating with Japanese authorities in response to allegations of serious criminal actions by a Marine," it said.

But the alleged murder has prompted outrage from politicians and leaders in Japan.

"The fact that this kind of event has happened again leaves us no choice but to conclude that the U.S. military's efforts in maintaining discipline, educating personnel, and other such measures are completely ineffective," Okinawa Governor Genta Koja posted on X.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said her government "has strongly protested to the U.S. side and has called for the fullest possible cooperation with the investigation, thorough discipline among U.S. military personnel, and comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of crimes and accidents."

The U.S. embassy in Tokyo said on X it was "aware that a U.S. service member is in custody following the death of a Japanese national in Okinawa."

"As an investigation is underway to determine the facts of the case, the United States is communicating and cooperating with the Government of Japan and local authorities," the embassy added.

The woman's body was discovered at around 4.30 a.m. local time on Saturday and the U.S. Marine was arrested less than 24 hours later, at 1 a.m. local time, while walking around the city, the force added.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK said Monday that the woman's backpack was found near the crime scene and that her wallet was still inside, citing sources.

Last year a U.S. Marine was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was convicted of strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa. In 2016 tens of thousands of people demonstrated calling for an end to the U.S. military presence on Okinawa following the killing of a local woman by a civilian worker stationed at the U.S. Kadena Air Base.

"We are committed to being disciplined, responsible neighbors and preserving the trust of the local communities with whom we live and serve," the III Marine Expeditionary Force said Monday.