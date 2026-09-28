Sandy shooting leaves 1 man dead, teen injured, second teen arrested

Updated - Sept. 28, 2026 at 9:24 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 9:05 a.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
One man died, a boy was injured and another boy was arrested following a shooting in Sandy on Sunday.

One man died, a boy was injured and another boy was arrested following a shooting in Sandy on Sunday.(Carl Ballou, Shutterstock)

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SANDY — One man is dead and a teen boy was injured during a shooting inside a Sandy home on Sunday.

A second teen boy was arrested and booked into juvenile detention for investigation of undisclosed charges. Police say the alleged shooter and victims are related and lived in the same house.

The investigation began when officers were called to a house near 9700 S. 1200 East about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

"When officers arrived, they took one juvenile male into custody without incident. Officers then entered the home and located an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A second juvenile male was also found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. That juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment," according to Sandy police.

Neither the identity of the victim nor the ages of the boys was immediately released, although police say both boys are teenagers. The teen shot in the leg was reported to be "stable" on Monday, according to Sandy police. A possible motive for the shooting was not released Monday morning.

Contributing: Kennedy Camarena

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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