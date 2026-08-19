Riverdale man sentenced to up to 15 years imprisonment in sexual abuse case

OGDEN — A Riverdale man has been sentenced to up to 15 years' imprisonment for sexual abuse of a child.

Judge Craig Hall on Monday sentenced Joseph Ngoc Khang Nguyen, 33, to one to 15 years' imprisonment on each of two counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Nguyen pled guilty to the two counts on June 10 as part of a plea deal stemming from inappropriately touching a 10-year-old boy in 2022. A third count of sexual abuse of a child was dismissed as part of the deal, as was a charge of attempted sexual abuse of a child, a third-degree felony.

The mother of the boy contacted Roy police in the matter last November after he disclosed that Nguyen had allegedly inappropriately touched him in June 2022, according to the original charging papers. The boy was later interviewed at the Children's Justice Center in Ogden and said the inappropriate touching occurred on multiple occasions in his bedroom.

The boy provided evidence that Nguyen had sent him a text message apologizing for his actions. The man also admitted to fondling the boy on three occasions while visiting his home, according to charging documents.