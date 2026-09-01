Quick Actions save 8-year-old boy after baseball accident at Henefer field

HENEFER, Summit County — An 8-year-old boy is recovering at Primary Children's Hospital after being struck in the chest by a baseball during practice in Henefer, an impact that firefighters said sent him into cardiac arrest.

The frightening incident happened at Henefer Town Park's baseball field. The boy was not with the 7th and 8th grade team that was practicing, but the son of a parent. Firefighters said a first baseman threw the ball and accidentally hit him as he stood by the dugout.

"This was a freak accident," said North Summit Fire District Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser.

According to firefighters, the boy was hit in the chest by a baseball and immediately collapsed.

"Every millisecond counted," said North Summit Fire District Capt. Phil Pifer.

Pifer said the boy had gone into cardiac arrest by the time first responders arrived.

"He was unconscious, wasn't moving, wasn't breathing and had no pulse," Pifer said.

Fortunately, help was close by. Firefighters Pifer and Greg Cox were stationed at the new Henefer Fire Station that was just opened in May and is only about a half mile away from the field. By the time they arrived, coaches and parents had already begun CPR.

Capt. Phil Pifer and firefighter Greg Cox demonstrate what was used to save the boy's life. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

Firefighters then used a defibrillator along with continued CPR efforts to restart the boy's heart.

Asked how fortunate the child was to survive, Rowser didn't hesitate.

"He's very lucky," Rowser said. "The right time, the right place (and) the right people were around."

First responders were able to restore the boy's breathing before he was airlifted by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital, where he remains under medical care and is reportedly doing much better.

Firefighters said the successful rescue was the result of a coordinated effort involving coaches, parents and emergency responders.

"I give a ton of credit to those parents, to those adults who weren't afraid to jump in and help," Pifer said. "A lot of people saved his life. A lot of people saved this kid's life. There's no doubt in my mind," he said.