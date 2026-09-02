Semitruck driver hospitalized after rolling, falling down embankment in Daggett County

MANILA, Daggett County — A semitruck driver was hospitalized after getting into an accident in Daggett County Wednesday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the man was hauling water while driving on state Route 44 at around 10:30 a.m. UHP said he went off the road to the left, before rolling, sliding through the guardrail and falling down a steep embankment. In all, UHP said, the semi-truck traveled 300 feet.

Following the accident, the man was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter, according to UHP. He was the only occupant of the semitruck.

A section of state Route 44 was temporarily closed while police responded to the scene. It has since reopened.

At this time, authorities have not disclosed what condition the man is in or what led up to the crash.