Provo police fatally shot man while responding to a domestic violence call

PROVO — Two Provo police officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after responding to a report of a domestic violence assault in public, according to the Provo Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday to an area near 2230 N. University Parkway after a victim reported that the suspect had a gun, the department said in a news release.

After officers arrived, two officers discharged their weapons, striking the man, according to police. Officers provided medical aid at the scene before the man was transported by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital, where he died.

The Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident team is investigating the shooting.

Provo police said they would not release additional details about the circumstances of the shooting out of respect for the investigation process.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol, according to the department. Police said the officers are receiving critical-incident support.