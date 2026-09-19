West Bountiful man dies in rollover crash on I-80 in Nevada

By Alex Tumalip, KSL | Posted - Sept. 19, 2026 at 9:52 p.m.

 
A 60-year-old man from West Bountiful died in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Elko County, Nevada, early Saturday.

A 60-year-old man from West Bountiful died in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Elko County, Nevada, early Saturday. (KSL)

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ELKO, Nev. — A 60-year-old man from West Bountiful died in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Elko County, Nevada, early Saturday.

A 2016 Freightliner semitrailer traveling eastbound experienced a left front steer tire blowout between Wells and Wendover. The vehicle crossed the center median and overturned across both westbound lanes, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Curtis Vernon Okelberry, died from his injuries at the scene. A car traveling westbound on I-80 was also struck by crash debris, but no one was injured, Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The westbound lanes remained closed for several hours before reopening. The incident remains under investigation.

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Alex Tumalip, KSLAlex Tumalip

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