Co-workers remember Salt Lake City hit-and-run victim as devoted father-to-be

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SALT LAKE CITY — Co-workers and friends are remembering a downtown Salt Lake City restaurant employee killed in a hit-and-run crash as a hardworking family man who was preparing for the arrival of his first child.

Juan Mattias Ottoniel, known to friends and co-workers as Oto Morales, was struck and killed early Wednesday while walking home from work near Main Street and 400 South, according to police.

Salt Lake police previously said investigators were searching for a privately owned garbage truck that may have been involved in the crash. Authorities announced Thursday that they had located the driver believed to be involved and said the individual is cooperating with the investigation.

The loss has deeply affected employees at downtown restaurants White Horse Spirits & Kitchen and Franklin Ave, where Ottoniel worked.

"He started off doing salads and worked his way through all the stations here," Matt Crandall, director of operations at White Horse, said. "He's always eager to work hard and learn and do the best he could."

Co-workers described him as a dedicated employee who worked alongside friends and family members, including his mother-in-law.

"I just know that he loved his wife and was excited to have the baby come and be a father, and he's a family man," Crandall said. "He just wanted to work hard and provide for them."

He said Oto was working extra hours to provide for his wife and the baby.

In response to his death, White Horse closed Wednesday to allow staff members time to grieve.

The restaurant is donating all proceeds from Friday night to Oto's family to help cover funeral expenses and provide support for his wife and unborn child.

"Salt Lake's been great showing up," Crandall said. "I'm sure tonight's going to be a great night for us to be able to all come together and have a good time and do something that's going to impact his wife and his baby and help them in a tough time."

Organizers have also shared a GoFundMe* campaign for those who would like to contribute directly to the family.

Police have not released additional details about potential charges as the investigation continues. In a statement they said, "These investigations are complex and can take weeks or months to complete."

*KSL does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.