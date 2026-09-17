Police search for endangered baby, believed to be headed out of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A baby boy is believed to be in danger, but may be with his parents, likely en route to Arizona Thursday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Public Safety is asking the public to find the 9-month-old boy. Officials believe he may be with his mother, 24-year-old Isabella Edison, and her boyfriend, and the boy's father, Brice Lollar, whose age police did not share. Both Edison and Lollar have National Crime Information Center (FBI) warrants issued in Arizona, and neither has a valid driver's license, police said.

Officers said the couple, along with the child, may be headed to Flagstaff or Phoenix, Arizona. Public safety officials said both have family in Arizona.

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Correction: The boy was initially reported to be 1 year old, but is 9 months old.