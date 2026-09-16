ICE agent charged with assault, lying about shooting, jailed in Minnesota

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Sept 16 — A federal immigration officer wanted on assault charges for shooting and wounding a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis was arrested there on Wednesday, eight ​months after a confrontation that became a flashpoint over U.S. President Donald Trump's deportation sweeps.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Christian Castro was taken into custody by agents of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in downtown Minneapolis and was booked into the Hennepin County ‌jail on his outstanding arrest warrant, the agency said.

Castro had been released on bond from federal custody earlier this month, after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in McAllen, Texas, on ⁠charges of lying to investigators about the circumstances of the Jan. 14 ​shooting.

Under an agreement with Minnesota law enforcement, Castro voluntarily drove to ⁠Minneapolis from Texas to turn himself in to state authorities at his attorney's office but ended up being arrested minutes before he was due to ‌arrive, the lawyer, Daniel Gerdts told ‌Reuters.

Another lawyer representing the ICE agent, Rolando Cantu, said his client always had intended to answer to the charges in ⁠Minneapolis. He disputed Hennepin County prosecutors' assertions that Castro might flee to Mexico, saying, "He wants ⁠his day in court."

Case stems from Operation Metro Surge

The federal indictment charging Castro with making false statements marked the first U.S. Justice Department prosecution of a federal law enforcement officer accused of wrongdoing arising from the massive Minneapolis ICE deployment dubbed Operation Metro Surge.

That operation, part of Trump's wider immigration crackdown, drew weeks of protests and clashes between ICE and demonstrators, leading to the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents.

Castro already faced state assault charges in Minnesota stemming from the confrontation in which he shot Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan national, ‌in the leg through the door of the man's apartment while children were present inside the home.

The ​state charges also include false reporting of a crime after Castro allegedly told superiors at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Sosa-Celis and others attacked him with a snow shovel and broom, which was disproved by video evidence.

Initial efforts to arrest Castro were thwarted when the ICE agent returned to his home state of Texas, leading Minnesota officials to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Castro was apprehended by Texas Rangers, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican and supporter of Trump's mass deportation sweeps, refused to sign extradition papers sent by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat.

Abbott questioned whether Castro could be considered a fugitive from justice, and thus subject to extradition, because DHS had ​reassigned him to his home state of Texas after the Minneapolis shooting.

The ICE agent ultimately spent 90 days in a Texas county jail and was released on Aug. 27 ‌after a federal judge ‌in Texas denied a request ⁠from Minnesota to immediately order his extradition. Castro was re-arrested in Texas following his federal grand jury indictment in early September.

DHS has suspended Castro from ICE, and a person familiar with the case has said a civil rights investigation into the Sosa-Celis shooting had been opened.

Castro was expected to make his first state court appearance in Minneapolis on Thursday. He will then make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in neighboring St. Paul, the state capital, ‌on Friday morning to face charges ​in the federal indictment.

"Governor Abbott's attempt to shield Mr. Castro from accountability has failed. ‌We look forward to commencing our prosecution," ⁠Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, ​who brought the state case, said in a statement.