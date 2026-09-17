Lindsey Vonn warns fans about scammers impersonating her online

By Matt Gephardt, KSL | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 4:25 p.m.

 
A placard marks Lindsey Vonn’s seat at a February press conference in Cortina, Italy, ahead of her competition. Vonn said scammers are creating fake accounts impersonating her. The warning comes as con artists increasingly use AI and deepfakes to make celebrity scams harder to spot.

A placard marks Lindsey Vonn’s seat at a February press conference in Cortina, Italy, ahead of her competition. Vonn said scammers are creating fake accounts impersonating her. The warning comes as con artists increasingly use AI and deepfakes to make celebrity scams harder to spot. (Matt Gephardt, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Olympic ski legend Lindsey Vonn is warning fans that scammers are pretending to be her online.

In a post on Instagram, Vonn said fake accounts are impersonating her, members of her family and people who work with her.

Some of those accounts, she said, are asking fans for money or personal information.

Vonn told followers that if someone claiming to be her asks for money, donations or personal information, it is not her.

Lindsey Vonn speaks during a February press conference in Cortina, Italy, before competing.
Lindsey Vonn speaks during a February press conference in Cortina, Italy, before competing. (Photo: Matt Gephardt, KSL)

The warning echoes a growing scam trend KSL Investigators reported on earlier this year.

Con artists have increasingly used fake social media accounts, artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to impersonate well-known athletes and celebrities.

The technology can create convincing fake images, videos and even voices, making it harder for people to tell whether the person contacting them is real.

Olympians have been among the targets.

In our earlier Get Gephardt investigation, we found scammers using the identities of athletes to build trust with fans before asking for money or personal information.

Vonn's warning is the latest reminder that even familiar faces online may not be who they appear to be.

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Get GephardtKSL InvestigatesPolice & CourtsUtahOlympics
Matt Gephardt, KSLMatt Gephardt
Matt Gephardt is a consumer “watchdog” reporter for KSL-TV. His “Get Gephardt” reports expose scams, hold companies and government agencies accountable, and help Utahns navigate problems involving their money and consumer rights. 
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