Man who entered Riverton gas station with shotgun dead

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Updated - Aug. 7, 2026 at 6:52 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 5:37 p.m.

 
One man is dead after entering a Riverton gas station with a shotgun on Friday, police said.

One man is dead after entering a Riverton gas station with a shotgun on Friday, police said. (Alex Cabrero, KSL)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A man died after firing a shotgun in a Riverton gas station.
  • Two armed bystanders engaged the suspect; no police or others were injured.

RIVERTON — One man who fired a shotgun in a Riverton Chevron Holiday gas station is dead after officials said two armed, unaffiliated individuals engaged him.

Riverton public information officer Nate Slack said no police were involved and no others at the gas station were injured — the shots from the man who he referred to as the "suspect" did not hit anyone.

"The suspect is deceased, and there's no public danger at this time," he said.

Slack said officers are still working to identify the man, but the investigation is moving quickly. He said there is currently no danger to the public.

The incident occurred at the gas station at 12600 S. 4185 West.

According to Slack, the man had entered the gas station to purchase alcohol, but did not have ID, so the clerk refused to sell him alcohol and he became "belligerent" and "argumentative." At that point, two individuals tried to de-escalate the situation, and the man left and got into his car.

Slack said the man drove around, but soon came back with a shotgun and fired, leading the two others to return fire. Slack said he does not know if the man had fired the shotgun toward anyone. After being shot, the man exited the store and collapsed outside, where he died from his injuries.

He said the two individuals have been very cooperative with officers.

"I think this is why a lot of people do conceal carry just to protect themselves in situations like this. Obviously a very unfortunate situation, but they do occur; they are rare, however, especially here in Riverton," Slack said.

This story may be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Slack was a police officer, but he is a public information officer for the city.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.
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