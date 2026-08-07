Man who entered Riverton gas station with shotgun dead

RIVERTON — One man who fired a shotgun in a Riverton Chevron Holiday gas station is dead after officials said two armed, unaffiliated individuals engaged him.

Riverton public information officer Nate Slack said no police were involved and no others at the gas station were injured — the shots from the man who he referred to as the "suspect" did not hit anyone.

"The suspect is deceased, and there's no public danger at this time," he said.

Slack said officers are still working to identify the man, but the investigation is moving quickly. He said there is currently no danger to the public.

The incident occurred at the gas station at 12600 S. 4185 West.

According to Slack, the man had entered the gas station to purchase alcohol, but did not have ID, so the clerk refused to sell him alcohol and he became "belligerent" and "argumentative." At that point, two individuals tried to de-escalate the situation, and the man left and got into his car.

Slack said the man drove around, but soon came back with a shotgun and fired, leading the two others to return fire. Slack said he does not know if the man had fired the shotgun toward anyone. After being shot, the man exited the store and collapsed outside, where he died from his injuries.

He said the two individuals have been very cooperative with officers.

"I think this is why a lot of people do conceal carry just to protect themselves in situations like this. Obviously a very unfortunate situation, but they do occur; they are rare, however, especially here in Riverton," Slack said.

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Correction: An earlier version of this story said Slack was a police officer, but he is a public information officer for the city.