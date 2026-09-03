Man who allegedly couldn't wait 'to kill a gay person' charged with hate crime

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old Provo man accused of stalking and threatening another man because of his sexual orientation has been charged with a hate crime.

Damyen Vainuku was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with stalking, a second-degree felony; six counts of being a restricted person in possession of a weapon, a third-degree felony; and making a threat of violence and harassment, class A misdemeanors. The stalking, harassment and threat of violence charges all come with "targeting" penalty enhancements if convicted, which is the Utah equivalent of a hate crime statute.

"The defendant said he couldn't wait to kill a gay person," according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

Salt Lake City police began investigating on Aug. 21 after a report was made on the SafeUT to West High School staff members that Vainuku "threatened to shoot (the victim) and to shoot their family on August 20 in Salt Lake County. (Police) further learned that the threat involved references to the victim's sexual orientation," charging documents state.

Police say both Vainuku and the victim are former West High students.

The victim told police he has known Vainuku since high school and that he has told Vainuku multiple times to leave him alone. But "Vainuku continued to try to follow him on social media platforms using multiple accounts" and later "began sending (the victim) threats, including sending a picture of a firearm and threatening to kill (the victim) and his family. (The victim) reported that Vainuku sent a message stating that he 'can't wait to kill a gay person,'" according to the charges.

Salt Lake gang detectives questioned Vainuku on Aug. 25 and obtained a search warrant for his electronics. In addition to multiple pictures of firearms, investigators found threatening messages to the victim from Vainuku including "Wanna make ur fam suffer then they'll learn not to be gay," "we all know if I seen u in person you'll be begging me not to shoot u," "Can't wait to slide to ur crib and kill ur family," and "can't wait to kill a gay (person)," charging documents state.

Police "identified 13 specific threats of violence involving a firearm made by the defendant to the victim. The defendant further threatened to post and distribute intimate videos of the victim," according to the charges.

"Threats of violence are unacceptable. Stalking and threats based on someone's sexual orientation or how they appear are abhorrent and make our entire community less safe," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. "Our Survivor and Victims Services team will work with (the victim) and his family to ensure they have the support they need to help process the trauma they are likely experiencing after being targeted by these alleged threats."