1 dead after boat overturns, sinks at Echo Reservoir

COALVILLE — One person died, and several others were hospitalized Sunday after a drowning in Echo Reservoir.

Someone spotted a sinking, overturned fishing boat and four people in the water at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office,

Police said witnesses were able to pull all four people from the water and onto shore; however, one of them died at the scene.

The three other individuals, two adults and one child, according to police, were taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office has not shared the three individuals' current condition.

At this time, police are still investigating what led the fishing boat to overturn and begin to sink.

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