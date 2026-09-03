1 dead after boat overturns, sinks at Echo Reservoir

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 6:03 p.m.

 
Echo Reservoir is pictured on Aug. 7, 2011. One person died, and several others were hospitalized Sunday after a drowning in Echo Reservoir.

Echo Reservoir is pictured on Aug. 7, 2011. One person died, and several others were hospitalized Sunday after a drowning in Echo Reservoir. (Mike Anderson, Deseret News)

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COALVILLE — One person died, and several others were hospitalized Sunday after a drowning in Echo Reservoir.

Someone spotted a sinking, overturned fishing boat and four people in the water at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office,

Police said witnesses were able to pull all four people from the water and onto shore; however, one of them died at the scene.

The three other individuals, two adults and one child, according to police, were taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office has not shared the three individuals' current condition.

At this time, police are still investigating what led the fishing boat to overturn and begin to sink.

This story may be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Devin Oldroyd, KSLDevin Oldroyd
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