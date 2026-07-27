Man shot, woman assaulted in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday evening after an assault and shooting in West Jordan.

The assault and shooting occurred near 8500 South at approximately 6:09 p.m., according to West Jordan police. Police said a 28-year-old man was shot, and a woman was assaulted.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

The man was hospitalized following the shooting, according to police. He is now in critical but stable condition after receiving surgery.

Police have not named a suspect, nor explained what led up to the incident.

Police also haven't specified what condition the woman victim is in, but say she is cooperating.

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