Utah man dies while in police custody in Wyoming

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - July 27, 2026 at 9:57 p.m.

 
A Utah man died Saturday while being booked into the Lincoln County Jail in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

A Utah man died Saturday while being booked into the Lincoln County Jail in Kemmerer, Wyoming. (Derek Peterson, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man died Saturday night while in police custody in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Tyson J. Alvares, 38, from Smithfield, collapsed while he was being booked into the Lincoln County Jail at 10:20 p.m., according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

According to police, Alvares collapsed and was not breathing while being booked into the jail. Officers then attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Police said Alvares was attending the Oyster Ridge Music Festival in Kemmerer. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, breach of peace and disorderly conduct while at the festival, according to the sheriff's office.

Additionally, police said Alvares spit on an officer while he was being detained.

Before being taken to jail, police said Alvares was seen by EMTs due to his admission of using a controlled substance and his very erratic behavior. EMTs soon cleared Alvares, police said.

According to the sheriff's department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the death of Alvares.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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