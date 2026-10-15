Man shot, killed in police shooting near Erda identified

ERDA, Tooele County — The man who police shot and killed near Erda on Wednesday has been identified.

Justin Flanders, 41, was killed following a short pursuit that ended with a police shooting, according to a statement from the Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Flanders had an active felony warrant based on an investigation conducted by the Pleasant Grove Police Department, as well as an outstanding fugitive warrant.

Six officers from various agencies were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.