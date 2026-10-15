Elderly Tooele man accused of stabbing wife multiple times

TOOELE — An 81-year-old man was arrested early Thursday and accused of stabbing his wife multiple times.

Donald Louis Arend, of Tooele, was booked into the Tooele County Jail just after 1 a.m. for investigation of attempted aggravated murder.

The investigation began when Arend called police "and stated he had killed his wife with a knife," according to a police booking affidavit.

Officers responded to his residence and "found the victim alive with multiple stab wounds. A red-handled knife was found next to the bed," the affidavit states. Arend told police he "stabbed the victim until she stopped screaming, and said he had been thinking about killing her for about a week."

A possible motive for the alleged attack was not stated in the affidavit.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.