Man charged in Salt Lake shooting that allegedly began over loud music dispute

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man is accused of firing multiple rounds at a group of people in Salt Lake City, injuring one, during an argument that allegedly began over loud music.

Mickey Bucio, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; five counts of discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree felonies; and rioting and threatening to use a weapon during a fight, third-degree felonies.

On Sept. 30, police responded to a report of shots fired near 700 South and 400 East near a park. Officers found six bullet casings and "a blood trail," according to a police booking affidavit.

One of the witnesses told police that two males "had been drinking and playing loud music near the park. After (the witness) asked them to lower the volume and leave, the males departed but returned approximately 5 to 10 minutes later with additional individuals," charging documents state.

A second argument ensued, during which Bucio "produced a handgun and fired approximately four to seven rounds toward (the witness and his two) brothers," according to the charges.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and taken to a local hospital by family members, where he was located by police.

Another witness, who was inside her home, told police she heard "the sound of the males attempting to provoke (one of the victims) into a fight" prior to the shooting, the charges state. "Family members ran downstairs and outside to break up the altercation and a physical fight ensued involving the parties. During the brawl, (a family member) was punched and reported a second male-threw a rock or object toward the family."

Investigators looking over the crime scene found "blood spatter and a blood trail, five bullet impact sites (and) damage to a vehicle consistent with a bullet strike," as well as "a bag containing identifying documents belonging to an individual identified as Mickey Bucio," according to the charges.

Detectives also reviewed videos that showed two females "walking down the alley in which the shooting occurred and filming the blood trail and spatter from the incident. The females are heard saying 'This is where you were' and 'We tried to find your bag' while they filmed the broken police caution tape," according to charging documents.

Police found Bucio's bag first, however, which contained an identification card and other personal items.

On Oct. 7, the Metro Gang Unit served a search warrant on Bucio's home and arrested him. He admitted to being "at the park drinking with friends" and claimed his friend was punched, the charges state. He reacted by "retrieving the handgun, firing at the group involved in the altercation and fleeing the scene.

"Bucio also admitted sending a female friend back to the scene" to find his bag and one of his friends, the charges continue.

Police say the gun allegedly used in the shooting was reported as stolen. Bucio claimed he found it "in a dumpster in Murray."