Man hospitalized after falling while hiking Mount Timpanogos

OREM — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after falling down an embankment while hiking Mount Timpanogos.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said a man in his 30s fell around 12:30 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, the man had slipped and "rolled down" an embankment on the mountain while hiking, and had several injuries. He was then flown to the hospital via medical helicopter.

No others were injured in the incident.

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