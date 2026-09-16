Man hit, killed in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was killed after a car hit him and drove away early Wednesday, according to Salt Lake City police.

The man, who police say was between 20 and 30 years old, was found by officers near 15 West and 400 South while police were on an unrelated call. Police officers performed life-saving measures until medical teams arrived to take the man to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

The man was allegedly hit while in the crosswalk, with witnesses telling police that the man was dragged for some distance by the vehicle that hit him. Police were at the scene less than a minute after the man was hit and said they are looking for a privately owned garbage truck as part of their ongoing investigation.

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