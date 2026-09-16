Man hit, killed in downtown Salt Lake City

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - Sept. 16, 2026 at 7:21 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 6:53 a.m.

 
A man was killed after an alleged hit and run in downtown Salt Lake City early Wednesday.

A man was killed after an alleged hit and run in downtown Salt Lake City early Wednesday. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A man was killed after a car hit him and drove away early Wednesday, according to Salt Lake City police.

The man, who police say was between 20 and 30 years old, was found by officers near 15 West and 400 South while police were on an unrelated call. Police officers performed life-saving measures until medical teams arrived to take the man to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

The man was allegedly hit while in the crosswalk, with witnesses telling police that the man was dragged for some distance by the vehicle that hit him. Police were at the scene less than a minute after the man was hit and said they are looking for a privately owned garbage truck as part of their ongoing investigation.

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Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSLJoe Wirthlin
Joe Wirthlin is a breaking news reporter who also covers Tooele County and religion in Utah. He began his journalism career at Brigham Young University, where he worked at the Daily Universe before he joined the KSL team in 2025. Born in Massachusetts, Joe moved across the country with his family, supporting his father in the military, before settling in Utah in 2021.
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