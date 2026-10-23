Florida man accused of swallowing nearly $1M in stolen Tiffany jewelry found guilty of robbery

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 1:12 p.m.

Allison Petro
 
A jury found a man guilty of stealing nearly $1 million in jewelry from the Mall at Millenia, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

A jury found a man guilty of stealing nearly $1 million in jewelry from the Mall at Millenia, according to the State Attorney’s Office. (Orlando Police Department via CNN)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Jaythan Lawrence Gilder was found guilty of stealing $1M in jewelry.
  • The theft occurred Feb. 26, 2025 at Tiffany & Co. in Orlando.
  • Gilder swallowed the jewelry to hide evidence but it was later recovered.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A jury found a man guilty of stealing nearly $1 million in jewelry from the Mall at Millenia, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The incident happened Feb. 26, 2025, when Jaythan Lawrence Gilder allegedly posed as a representative for an Orlando Magic player interested in purchasing jewelry at a Tiffany & Co. store.

Gilder was taken to a private room to see the jewelry.

According to the affidavit, Gilder grabbed the jewelry and fled the store, injuring an employee in the process.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers later stopped him and said Gilder swallowed the jewelry to hide the evidence.

Officials later recovered the jewelry, which they confirmed matched the stolen items.

"This verdict sends a clear message that violence and theft will not be tolerated in our community," State Attorney Monique Worrell said in a statement.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsU.S.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  