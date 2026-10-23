Florida man accused of swallowing nearly $1M in stolen Tiffany jewelry found guilty of robbery

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ORLANDO, Fla. — A jury found a man guilty of stealing nearly $1 million in jewelry from the Mall at Millenia, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The incident happened Feb. 26, 2025, when Jaythan Lawrence Gilder allegedly posed as a representative for an Orlando Magic player interested in purchasing jewelry at a Tiffany & Co. store.

Gilder was taken to a private room to see the jewelry.

According to the affidavit, Gilder grabbed the jewelry and fled the store, injuring an employee in the process.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers later stopped him and said Gilder swallowed the jewelry to hide the evidence.

Officials later recovered the jewelry, which they confirmed matched the stolen items.

"This verdict sends a clear message that violence and theft will not be tolerated in our community," State Attorney Monique Worrell said in a statement.