Car fire at Salt Lake City International Airport damages 12 vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY — A vehicle caught fire while parked at the Salt Lake City International Airport economy parking lot on Friday, spreading to damage multiple vehicles.

The vehicle that started the blaze was parked in the lot at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to Salt Lake City Police Lt. Scott Hall.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday, a call came in from the airport that the vehicle had caught fire. Within minutes, Hall said the blaze had spread to damage a total of 12 vehicles.

Crews were able to put out the fire with no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The damaged vehicles were located in the Blue Lot near section A.

Airport security cameras were able to identify the vehicle that started the fire, which the Salt Lake City Fire Department said was being investigated as an electrical malfunction.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reached out to the owners impacted by the destruction of the vehicles. The damaged vehicles were taken to an impound lot to clear the parking lot for others to use.