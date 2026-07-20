Donations pour in for woman who lost five family members in southern Utah flash flood

MONA, Juab County — A GoFundMe campaign created to support a 23-year-old woman who lost five family members in a devastating flash flood in southern Utah continues to draw donations from across the country.

The fundraiser* was established for Lydia Vernon after her mother, stepfather and three siblings died during a camping trip over the weekend. Authorities believe the family members were overtaken by flash flooding near a campground in the Bicknell area. Vernon lives and works in Kentucky as a nurse.

Family friend Bree Nielson created the fundraiser shortly after the tragedy. It has since raised more than $239,000.

"The world was just so generous and rallied in a way I never could have imagined," Nielson said.

The loss has deeply affected members of the Provo Fire Department, where Spencer Long worked and was widely respected by colleagues, including Nielson's husband.

She said he was a highly skilled firefighter who did both wildland and structure firefighting.

"He was a smokejumper," she said. "He was kind of like a jack of all trades firefighter."

Friends say Long and his wife, Katrina, were considered pillars of the fire department.

Nielson described Katrina as someone who brought people together, especially the fire wives.

"She was honestly kind of like our mama duck," Nielson said. "She would say, 'We're getting together for lunch. We are going out to dinner. We are putting together a cruise.'"

Friends also remembered the couple's blended family and the close relationships they maintained.

Reid Vernon, 20 and Lydia Vernon, 23 are the children of Joshua Vernon, who lives in Kentucky with their stepmother, Raina Vernon.

"They had a wonderful relationship with Lydia and Reid's dad," Nielson said. "Spencer loved Josh. They just all loved each other, and it didn't matter who belonged to who; it was just one big family."

Katrina and Spencer's younger sons, Gage and Thayne, were active in hockey. The family always kept busy.

"I don't know them to have ever just wasted their time," Nielson said. "They were together."

That close-knit bond has provided some comfort to loved ones grieving the family's deaths.

Wayne County Search and Rescue officials believe the family was hiking and rappelling together when flooding swept through the area. Family members were later found in different locations at different times near the campground.

Nielson said she continued hoping Katrina and her son Reid would be found alive.

"I even texted her a few times," Nielson said. "'Katrina, where are you? I love you. Please be okay.'"

After learning Lydia had lost so many immediate family members, Nielson and other members of the fire department community wanted to make sure she had support.

The fundraiser is intended to help cover whatever needs arise in the months and years ahead, including Lydia's wedding. Nielson said she's engaged.

"Honestly, whatever the family needs — funeral costs, therapy (or) a wedding down the road without a mom," Nielson said.

Organizers said Lydia will receive all proceeds from the fundraiser when she is ready.

Donations continue to grow as friends, coworkers and strangers alike share messages of support for the surviving family members planning services and mourning the loss.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.