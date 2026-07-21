Road near Lindon boat harbor in Vineyard closed after crash

VINEYARD — A road in Vineyard was closed Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into multiple power poles and damaged property, according to police.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said a driver was traveling on 1600 North at a high rate of speed shortly before 1:45 a.m. The vehicle left the road at 250 West and crashed into "various" power poles, a fence and other property nearby.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation, but "it is evident that speed was a factor."

The road is closed Tuesday at the railway crossing near the Lindon boat harbor while crews work on repairs to the power lines. Police did not give an estimate of when the road would be reopened.