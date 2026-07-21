Road near Lindon boat harbor in Vineyard closed after crash

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - July 21, 2026 at 12:08 p.m.

 
A vehicle in Vineyard on Tuesday morning left the roadway, damaging property near the area. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

A vehicle in Vineyard on Tuesday morning left the roadway, damaging property near the area. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

2 photos
Save Story

VINEYARD — A road in Vineyard was closed Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into multiple power poles and damaged property, according to police.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said a driver was traveling on 1600 North at a high rate of speed shortly before 1:45 a.m. The vehicle left the road at 250 West and crashed into "various" power poles, a fence and other property nearby.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation, but "it is evident that speed was a factor."

The road is closed Tuesday at the railway crossing near the Lindon boat harbor while crews work on repairs to the power lines. Police did not give an estimate of when the road would be reopened.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsUtah County
Joe Wirthlin
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  