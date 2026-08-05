Charges filed in Costco 'tap-to-pay fraud scheme'

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 5, 2026 at 5:32 p.m.

 
A California man is accused of going to multiple Utah Costco stores and attempting to purchase electronics using stolen bank card numbers.

A California man is accused of going to multiple Utah Costco stores and attempting to purchase electronics using stolen bank card numbers. (mehaniq41, Adobe Stock)

Save Story

PROVO — A California man accused of attempting to buy Nintendo and Apple products at nine Costco stores in Salt Lake and Utah County using numerous stolen bank card numbers is now facing charges.

Shijian Ni, 19, of Monrovia, California, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with communications fraud, engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity and unlawful use of a bank card, second-degree felonies; and two more counts of unlawful use of a bank card, a third-degree felony.

On July 30, Orem police investigated "a report of a tap-to-pay fraud scheme in which the credit cards of multiple individuals were kept on the same phone and used to attempt to make high-value retail purchases," according to charging documents.

Detectives learned that the day before, on July 29, a man made or attempted to make fraudulent purchases "at Costco locations in Orem, Lehi, Saratoga Springs, Riverton, Sandy, South Jordan, Murray, West Valley and Salt Lake City," the charges state. "At the Orem location, Ni was able to complete at least two transactions with two different credit cards, although 17 different transaction cards were used during the spree.

Ni was arrested at the Costco in Sandy, where at least two victims reported that their Costco cards were used to purchase two iPad Pros, according to the charges.

When he was taken into custody, police found "15 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, 18 iPad Pros, 4 iPad Airs and 7 AirPods" in Ni's vehicle, the charges state. "The total amount of fraudulently obtained merchandise recovered was $19,787."

A police booking affidavit further states that evidence was also recovered indicating that Ni may have been shipping the fraudulently purchased items.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake CountyUtah County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  