Armed man arrested at Trump's California golf course ahead of president's visit

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LOS ANGELES — An armed man was arrested Sunday outside Trump National Golf Club in Southern California after federal agents reported a suspicious person walking the property, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a Tuesday statement.

The Secret Service is investigating whether the person posed a threat to President Donald Trump, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

The source earlier told CNN there was no current indication the person was plotting an attack on the president but noted the investigation was ongoing.

Trump was aboard Air Force 1 on his way to California when deputies announced the arrest. The president is scheduled to attend a Republican National Committee dinner at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf course Tuesday evening.

Deputies identified the man as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, who they said was also under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in a robbery case.

Taele was taking photos and videos on the grounds, and appeared to be monitoring "security-planning activities," according to the sheriff's department. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Detectives assigned to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant for Taele's residence Monday due to the "potential security implications surrounding the incident," the sheriff's department said.

Investigators recovered what they described as an illegally modified AR-style rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, radio signal devices and multiple notebooks containing what the sheriff's department called "concerning statements."

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and Secret Service are aiding in the investigation, officials said, and additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

"Currently, investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities," the statement said. "However, this case underscores the importance of vigilance, strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the proactive steps taken to identify and investigate suspicious activity before it can escalate."