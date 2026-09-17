Body of missing woman recovered at Sand Hollow; search continues for second woman

HURRICANE, Washington County — Police recovered the body of one of two women who went missing in Sand Hollow Reservoir earlier this week.

Officers discovered the body at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The search is continuing for another woman who went missing during the same incident, the release stated.

The two women, 26 and 28 years old, went missing after a Jet Ski accident in Sand Hollow. The two women, their coworker, 23-year-old Antonio Omari Lewis and one of the women's dogs were all on the Jet Ski at the time of the accident. None of them were wearing a life jacket.

Lewis was arrested on suspicion of automobile homicide on Wednesday after police said he was operating the Jet Ski while under the influence of alcohol.

Friends of the women said one of them was 4½ months pregnant with twins at the time of the accident.

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