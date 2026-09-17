Police announce resolution to 2005 West Valley cold case homicide

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WEST VALLEY CITY — Police on Thursday said they had reached a resolution in a 2005 cold case homicide and pointed to a longtime suspect who died in 2013.

Det. John Wells with West Valley City police said investigators had sufficient evidence and probable cause to believe Carl Swanigan was the primary suspect in the strangling death of Sheree Allen, and three separate reviews of the police investigation supported the department's findings.

"It's awesome to be able to say, 'Hey, we have a resolution; we've had other people look at it that agree this is the information that we have," Wells said during an interview with KSL.

The news was met with a positive response from Allen's mother, who thanked detectives for their efforts.

"I feel happy, joyful, grateful," the mother, Lillie Allen, said. "It's been a long, hard journey, but it's finally come to a close."

Jan. 24, 2005 and the Investigation

Allen's body was discovered in a dumpster on Jan. 24, 2005, by a man who was hunting for valuables.

Wells said Swanigan was Allen's boyfriend and he was considered a prime suspect since early in the investigation.

"He was the last person to be with her, in addition to DNA evidence that tied into her as well," Wells said.

Wells said investigators believed domestic violence abuse played a role in what happened.

"One of the witnesses spoken to back then talked about Sheree having injuries to her face that were caused by Carl," Wells said. "There were specific threats made as well."

Despite significant investigative efforts after the homicide was discovered, Wells said the case ultimately went cold.

He was assigned to pick up the case in 2023 and worked to eliminate other possible suspects while ensuring the forensic evidence was in order.

According to Wells, the detective met with the Sherry Black Foundation during a conference in 2024, and the organization connected him with two different experts to independently review the department's findings.

Those reviewers concurred with police's conclusions.

Wells said in recent weeks, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office also reviewed the case and supported the department's findings.

"Based on the evidence presented to our office by the West Valley City Police Department, there is probable cause to believe Carl Swanigan is the primary suspect in the murder of Sheree Allen on January 24, 2005," stated a letter from the DA's office dated Sept. 4, 2026. "However, because Mr. Swanigan is now deceased, our office will not be filing charges against him for this alleged conduct."

While prosecutors could not file charges, Wells said it was enough to close the case.

"It's unfortunate it took so long, but I feel a tremendous sense of pride in both West Valley City Police Department, looking back at the many detectives who have worked on this case that we're able to build on," Wells said.

Sheree Allen family

Allen's mother said 21 years after the homicide, she regularly pulls out pictures of Sheree and reflects.

"Oh, that was a little feisty, little girl," Lillie Allen said. "She was a good lady. She would have given the shirt off of her back — she would have helped anybody."

Lillie Allen said she and her family knew Swanigan well.

"I don't understand it — I mean, we went to church together," Allen said. "I don't understand why he did what he did to her, my baby girl."

Lillie Allen said she wasn't aware of troubles at the time.

"If I had of known, I would have stepped in immediately and talked to her and talked to him, too, but I didn't know," the mother said. "From my understanding, she was getting ready to leave him, and he didn't want that to happen."

The mother lamented the fact that Swanigan passed before he faced justice.

"I have to live with it," she said. "I'm not happy about it, but I'm happy that the closure came to the end, that I know that he did it, and I don't have to look, wait for more years to find out who did it. It's done, and it's a sad, hurting thing."

Lillie Allen said she was grateful to the efforts of detectives to finally reach a resolution in her daughter's case.

"Twenty-one years waiting and hoping and praying and fussing and calling detectives, saying a few things I shouldn't have said, but it got it done," Allen said. "I appreciate them for doing that."