2 officers hit by car, 1 injured near Beaver

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Aug. 11, 2026 at 5:35 p.m.

 
A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle is pictured. A Utah Highway Patrol deputy suffered minor injuries after they and a UHP trooper were hit by a car on Tuesday.

A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle is pictured. A Utah Highway Patrol deputy suffered minor injuries after they and a UHP trooper were hit by a car on Tuesday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

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BEAVER — A Beaver County deputy suffered minor injuries after they and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper were hit by a car on Tuesday.

Lt. Zach Randall with UHP said the deputy and trooper were responding to another crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Beaver when a car hit them both.

The deputy sustained minor injuries during the crash, Randall said. The trooper was unharmed. UHP has not shared whether the driver of the car was injured.

At this time, UHP and the Beaver County Sheriff's Office have not released the names of the officers.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that the Beaver County deputy suffered a broken arm.

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